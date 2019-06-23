Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:30 PM Norton Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua David Plumlee passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada June 10, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 29) at Norton Chapel, immediately following a celebration of life at Climbing Bines pavilion.



Josh was born on February 22, 1991 in Rochester N.Y. and grew up in Penn Yan N.Y. He graduated from Keuka College in 2015 with a masters in occupational therapy. Upon graduating, he moved to Las Vegas to pursue a job opportunity. In his spare time he enjoyed hanging out with friends, weightlifting, hiking and attending music festivals.



Joshua is survived by his father, David Plumlee; his mother, Tami Miller; his brother, Jason (Jillian) Plumlee; and his niece due in November. His grandparents Roger and Cora Jane Miller; uncles Ted (Kate) Miller, Roger Miller, Glen (Kathy) Miller, Bill Carruthers, Larry (Vicki) Plumlee, Terry (Sharon) Plumlee, Bob Plumlee.; his aunt, Trudy (George) Farrell; numerous cousins; and many friends.



