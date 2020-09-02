NEWARK - Joshua Eric O'Campo, 46, passed away on Wednesday (August 26, 2020), surrounded by his loving family.
The family will greet friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Friday (September 4) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Joshua will be buried with full military honors in Sampson National Cemetery. The graveside service will be live streamed at nlwfhlive.com.
Please note for visitation social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed.
In memory of Joshua, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Joshua's family to help with end of life expenses, C/O Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 West Miller Street, Newark, N.Y. 14513.
Joshua was born the son of Tony and Christy Lee (Clark) O'Campo on Tuesday (April 23, 1974), in Rochester, N.Y., and grew up in Naples, N.Y. Joshua led a full life in his 46 years. At 18 years old, he joined the United States Army as an Ammunition Specialist. He went to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., followed by AIT at Redstone Arsenal. He was stationed at Fort Rucker, Ala., Camp Casey, Korea, and Fort Drum, N.Y. In 1996 he met his wife, Sharon O'Campo. In 1999 he was declared 100% disabled from the United States Army. Despite his medical struggles, Joshua received his Associates in Information Technology from Finger Lakes Community College and a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He was married to Sharon, his wife, for 24 years. Together they had two amazing sons, Talon Hawke and Hunter Dayne. Joshua was also fortunate enough to experience life as grandfather to his pride and joy, Willow Rose. Joshua was a funny and loving person. He was the type of person that had to make a person smile every day. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and making memories. Joshua didn't take anything for granted. He lived life with no regrets.
"Make life a masterpiece, Imagine not limitations on what you can be, have or do." ~Brian Tracy
Joshua will be remembered by his wife, Sharon (Ladd) O'Campo; sons Hunter O'Campo and Talon (Marissa Brewer) O'Campo; grandchild, Willow Rose O'Campo; brothers Antonio (Vicki) O'Campo and Joseph (Johanna Dibley) O'Campo; sister, Ema (Devon Prescott) Phelps; father, Tony (Mae Jessie) O'Campo; nephew, Jesse O'Campo.
Joshua was predeceased by his mother, Christy Lee O'Campo in 2017.
