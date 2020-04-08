Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Joshua P. Nita

Joshua P. Nita Obituary
NEWARK - Joshua P. Nita, loving husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 43 after a long illness, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donation's in his name may be made to The National Audubon Society. 225 Varick St., New York, New York 10014

Joshua was born on October 10, 1976, the son of Ronald and Robin Carson Nita in Newburgh, N.Y. He worked for Berry Plastics until a few years ago. He enjoyed reading, history, politics, Star Wars and was an avid music lover. Parliament-Funkadelic and Luis Armstrong in particular. He was a Detroit Red Wings fan and enjoyed watching and playing lacrosse. Along with challenging everyone with random facts. He never passed up a good debate. He always yearned to learn more. He thought deeply and loved completely.

He was passionate about nature and bird watching and was a member of The National Audubon Society. He once said "A society flourishes when old men plant trees who's shade they will never sit under "

He leaves behind his wife and soulmate, Karrie, who never left his side and loved him unconditionally; his parents Ronald and Robin Nita of Newark; a sister, Kristin Nita; and two nephews Hayden and Tucker; his "brother", Conan Guard.

"Death is a normal part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. "

"Now, be brave and don't look back. Don't look back. "

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
