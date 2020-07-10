GENEVA – Joyce L. Schroo, 80 of 278 West High Street, Geneva, N.Y., passed away on July 5, 2020, at Rochester General Hospital with her family by her side.She remained her feisty self right up to the end, which was priceless.



She will have two interments, one in Penn Yan, N.Y. and a second in Geneva, N.Y. She desired to be with both husbands, as they were great men. The interments will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, NY, 13165.



She was born on June 24, 1940, in Savona, N.Y., to Leon and Cora (Prosser) Woodard, and later moved to Dundee, N.Y., where she graduated in 1958. She married her first husband, Larry B. (Archie) Snyder, in 1959. They made their home in Penn Yan, N.Y., and raised two children. He passed in 1979. In 1981, she married her second husband, Earl R. Schroo, and made her home in Geneva, N.Y. He passed away in 1998. She remained in Geneva for the remainder of her life. She spent her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a lady who lived life on her own terms, and you always knew where you stood with her. She loved her family, and having long discussions with people on the phone or who'd she come in contact with.



She will be missed, but never forgotten.



She is survived by her son, Roger (Sue) Snyder of Penn Yan; her daughter, Brenda (Barry) Penner of Geneva; her grandchildren Blaine Mortensen, Mackenzie (Jason) Mehlenbacher, Amanda and Kaitlin Penner; great-grandchildren Nia, Olivia, and Theodore; her brother, Robert (Red) Woodard; sisters Mary Allen and Barbara (Jim) Symonds; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husbands Larry Snyder and Earl Schroo; and brothers Clair (Jim)Woodard and Leon "Chubb" (Bernice)Woodard, Jr.

