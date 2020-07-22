PHELPS/FAIRPORT – Joyce Brockmyre Sherwood, age 94 formerly of Fairport, died on Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Hospital.



Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 23) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.



Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in St. Francis Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.



Joyce Sherwood was born on November 1, 1925 in Clyde, New York, the daughter of the late Christopher and Ruth Gunkler Brockmyre. She was a loving wife, mother and teacher. All she ever wanted was to be a good mother. She was a great friend to so many.



She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Sherwood; and son, John Sherwood.



She was predeceased by her husband, Walt in 2000.

