1/
Joyce (Brockmyre) Sherwood
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
PHELPS/FAIRPORT – Joyce Brockmyre Sherwood, age 94 formerly of Fairport, died on Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 23) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in St. Francis Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.

Joyce Sherwood was born on November 1, 1925 in Clyde, New York, the daughter of the late Christopher and Ruth Gunkler Brockmyre. She was a loving wife, mother and teacher. All she ever wanted was to be a good mother. She was a great friend to so many.

She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Sherwood; and son, John Sherwood.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walt in 2000.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
JUL
24
Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
John and Claudia. I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. She was always so kind and filled with such grace. You are in my thoughts.
Terry Bailey
July 22, 2020
Dear John & Claudia,
Your Mom was a delight and I am so happy that my children had the opportunity to know her and experience her kindnesses through the years. God bless You. Sending much love your way...
Paula Lipker
July 22, 2020
Claudia& John
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. A kind lady and warm heart
David Husk
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Sherwood Thank you for always being so funny and kind. I am a better person for knowing you and your family. May you rest in peace.
Forever love.
Rob Ferrara
Rob Ferrara
Friend
