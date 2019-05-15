NEWARK–Juan "Chavito" Berrios, 79, passed away at home on Monday (May 13, 2019) with his loving family by his side.
Family will greet friends at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark on Thursday (May 16) from 4 to 7 p.m. Private burial will take place at the convenience for the family.
In memory of Juan, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lipson Cancer Institute, 2 Coulter Rd., Suite 2615, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Juan was born the son of the late Juan and Angelina (Maldonado) Berrios on Wednesday (February 28, 1940) in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Juan retired from Schlegel Manufacturing Company after 38 years. He enjoyed working in his garden, maintaining his yard, the best looking lawn on Cooper Street, working on cars, and rooting for his favorite baseball team the NY Yankees.
Juan will be remembered by his wife of 58 years, Rose E. Berrios; daughters Angie (Mike) Farruggia and Betsy (Keith) Ross; son, John Berrios; grandchildren Blythe (Sean) Brown, Nikki (Keith) Rolenaitis, Ian Ross, Landon Berrios, Preston Berrios; great-grandchild, Easton Brown; two sisters and three brothers.
Juan was predeceased by one brother.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 15 to May 17, 2019