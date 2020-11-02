GENEVA- Juan Carlos Estevez, 34, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Friday (October 30, 2020).
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (November 4) at the Salvation Army, 41 North St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army. Capt. Luis Martinez and Capt. Lydia Martinez will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Juan was born in The Dominican Republic and has resided in this area for several years.
He was the son of Juan Maria Estevez and Patria Maria Santos Jimenez. He was employed at Bakewise Brands in Macedon.
He is survived by his father, Juan Maria Estevez of the Dominican Republic; his mother, Patria Maria Santos Jimenez of Geneva; his significant other, Sarah Daskiewich of Macedon; his daughter, Luna Estevez of Macedon; his sister, Cindy Estevez of Ariz.; and his brother, Jose (Omayra) Santos of Geneva.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
