Juan Carlos Esteves
GENEVA- Juan Carlos Estevez, 34, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Friday (October 30, 2020).

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (November 4) at the Salvation Army, 41 North St., Geneva.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army. Capt. Luis Martinez and Capt. Lydia Martinez will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Juan was born in The Dominican Republic and has resided in this area for several years.

He was the son of Juan Maria Estevez and Patria Maria Santos Jimenez. He was employed at Bakewise Brands in Macedon.

He is survived by his father, Juan Maria Estevez of the Dominican Republic; his mother, Patria Maria Santos Jimenez of Geneva; his significant other, Sarah Daskiewich of Macedon; his daughter, Luna Estevez of Macedon; his sister, Cindy Estevez of Ariz.; and his brother, Jose (Omayra) Santos of Geneva.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Salvation Army
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Salvation Army
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
November 1, 2020
So sad to loss another friend
Heather Beebe
Friend
