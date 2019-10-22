|
|
GENEVA/WATERLOO – Juan M. Beltran, 80, of Geneva, NY and formerly of Waterloo, NY, died Friday (October 18, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Waterloo, NY. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 24) at the funeral home. Rev. Raul Fuentes, pastor of Delivery Word Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.
Juan was born June 26, 1939, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Ramon Merced Gomez and Justina Beltran. He was retired from the City of Rochester. He was known as a hard worker and willing to help anybody. Juan also had a nice singing voice and enjoyed singing. He loved his family very much.
He is survived by children, Evelyn (Javier) Torres, Juan Christopher Beltran, David Lee Beltran, and Maria "Lolin" Perez; grandchildren, Yesline Colon, Jose "Joey" Delgado, Jr, Lonydon Beltran, Alex Beltran, Christopher Beltran, Shiane Beltran, Mayia Beltran, Brandon Beltran, and Julian Beltran;great-granddaughter, Yesmarie Dejesus; brothers, Roberto "Santo" (Geisha) Merced and Luis "Pipo" Merced; sisters, Aida Riras and Maria "Lola" Carrion; many nieces and nephews.
Juan was predeceased by his wife, Carlita M. Beltran; his parents; and brother, Jose "Chino" Merced.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019