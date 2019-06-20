FREDONIA–Juanita "Nita" (Stout) Ball, 80, of Fredonia, N.Y. died Sunday (June 16) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
Calls may be made from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Fredonia, 25 Church St., Fredonia, N.Y., where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Nita was born October 9, 1938 in Penn Yan, N.Y. to Stanley and Frances (Campbell) Stout. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy, earned a BA degree from Heidelberg College and MA graduate degree in librarianship at the University of Denver. Her work experience includes New York State Library, Albany, N.Y., Monmouth County Library, Freehold, N.J., B.O.C.E.S., Fredonia, N.Y. and Darwin R. Barker Library, Fredonia, N.Y. Among her many interest she enjoyed golf and bowling, and truly enjoyed her career as a librarian.
Nita is survived by her daughter, Barbara E. Ball of Fredonia, N.Y.; her brother, S. Alan Stout of Bloomfield, N.Y.; also cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Besides her parents, Nita is predeceased by her husband, Bernard E. Ball; a sister, Linda Killebrew of Arizona; and an infant brother.
Arrangements by David J. Dengler, LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home, 716-679-9000.
On-line condolences may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 20 to June 22, 2019