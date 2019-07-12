DUNDEE–Juanita M. Hansen, age 94, of the Town of Tyrone, N.Y. died Wednesday (July 10) in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
Honoring her wishes, there are no prior calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (July 12) in Hillside Cemetery, Route 14A, Dundee. A celebration of her life and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (July 13) at the former Dundee Presbyterian Church 31 Main St. Dundee, N.Y. with Lay Pastor Priscilla Andrews officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1400 Winton Road North, Rochester, NY 14609-5896, or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Corning, NY 14870.
Juanita was born January 25, 1925 in Cohocton, N.Y., the daughter of the late Lee and Marie (Cook) Fairbrother. She has lived locally since 2001, previously of Penn Yan. A farm wife most all of her life, she was employed by Victor Pirrung Auctioneers, of Wayland, N.Y., for over 25 years as a caterer for the food service at auctions.
She is survived by two sons Monte L. (Velma) Silliman of Penn Yan and William D. "Bill" (Diane) Silliman of Dundee; a sister, Laura Mehlenbacher of Loon Lake, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband and father of her sons, "Tug" Silliman in 2003; five brothers; and two sisters.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019