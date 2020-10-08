1/
Juanita Rizzieri Duell
1947 - 2020
SAN ANTONIO, Texas/GENEVA – Juanita Rizzieri Duell, 73, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) after a long illness.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 10) at St. Stephen's Church in Geneva, N.Y. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis – St. Stephens School in Geneva, N.Y.

Juanita was born in Geneva, N.Y. in 1947. Growing up in Waterloo, she became one of the first carhops at Mac's Drive In. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1965 as Valedictorian of her class. She married Gary Duell in 1968. Eventually she and Gary moved to San Antonio, TX where she was an avid golfer and scored multiple holes in one. She loved Cocker Spaniels throughout her lifetime and attended many cocker dog shows yearly.

Juanita is survived by her sisters Cheryl (Robert) Quigley of Geneva, Dorothy (Robert) Duschesne of Hill Borough, N.H.; her nephew, Troy (Amy) Quigley; nieces Kelly (Christopher) Cator, Erika Giglio, Laurie Parrown, and all of their children; longtime friends Tim and Amy Cain; and JJ, her beloved Cocker Spaniel.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dorothy (Case) Rizzieri; and her husband, Gary.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
