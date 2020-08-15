1/
Judith A. Fingar
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN – Judith A. Fingar, 78, died peacefully on Monday (August 10, 2020) in Penn Yan, N.Y. after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 18) at Weldon's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for family and invited guests will directly follow.

Judy was born on March 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Durwood and Margaret Hopkins. She was the compassionate, hard-working and feisty owner of Judy's Flower Cart and The Red Rooster restaurant, both located in Penn Yan, N.Y. Judy was an enthusiastic storyteller whose sense of humor would shine while entertaining others... usually at Pete's expense. She was incredibly artistic and extended kindness to all. She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her children.

Judy is survived by her children Kelley (Tim) Johnson and Greg (Karen) Fingar; grandchildren Kevin and Kate Johnson, Scott, Emily and Eric Fingar; brothers Dr. Howard (Patricia) Turner and Dale (Sue) Turner; nieces Deborah Covert, Teri Gascoigne, Susan Moore, Sarah Fingar; nephews Mike and Steve Gascoigne, Dr. William Turner, John Turner and Edwin Turner; several cousins and many dear friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Fingar; and sister, Nancy (Ted) Gascoigne of Ocala, Fla.

Please spend time with your loved ones, laugh a little each day and enjoy the small moments in life, Judy would wish that for you. She will be forever missed and eternally loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weldon's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved