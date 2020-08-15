PENN YAN – Judith A. Fingar, 78, died peacefully on Monday (August 10, 2020) in Penn Yan, N.Y. after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 18) at Weldon's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for family and invited guests will directly follow.



Judy was born on March 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Durwood and Margaret Hopkins. She was the compassionate, hard-working and feisty owner of Judy's Flower Cart and The Red Rooster restaurant, both located in Penn Yan, N.Y. Judy was an enthusiastic storyteller whose sense of humor would shine while entertaining others... usually at Pete's expense. She was incredibly artistic and extended kindness to all. She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her children.



Judy is survived by her children Kelley (Tim) Johnson and Greg (Karen) Fingar; grandchildren Kevin and Kate Johnson, Scott, Emily and Eric Fingar; brothers Dr. Howard (Patricia) Turner and Dale (Sue) Turner; nieces Deborah Covert, Teri Gascoigne, Susan Moore, Sarah Fingar; nephews Mike and Steve Gascoigne, Dr. William Turner, John Turner and Edwin Turner; several cousins and many dear friends.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Fingar; and sister, Nancy (Ted) Gascoigne of Ocala, Fla.



Please spend time with your loved ones, laugh a little each day and enjoy the small moments in life, Judy would wish that for you. She will be forever missed and eternally loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store