Judith A. Harrington
1940 - 2020
NAPLES/NEWARK – Judith A. Harrington, 80, of Marysville, formerly of Naples and Newark N.Y., passed away Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at her residence with her family by her side.

Prayer services were held privately for the family and burial took place in the Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Born May 5, 1940 in Sunderland, England, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Elsie (Cowell) Russell. As a teenager she emigrated to Canada and then to the U.S. with her parents. She began her work career as a secretary. She attended Hampton Institute and went on to work as a historian at different museums over the years. For several years she owned and operated The Village Exchange, a clothing consignment shop in Naples, N.Y.

Judith enjoyed writing and loved to read and learn about history. She volunteered at the local historical societies and museums in the many places where she lived. She was a member of the Tuesday Club in Newark and the Musinistas writing group in Geneva. She was an active member of the Baha'i Faith.

Judith is survived by her husband of 45 years, Norman Harrington. They were married on December 19, 1965 in Dearborn Heights, Mich. She is also survived by their children Casey (Joyce) Harrington of Ashley Falls, Mass., Alison (Doug) Smith of Key Largo, Fla. and Susan (Chris) Sours of Marysville; a grandchild, Jonah Harrington; and a brother, James C. Russell of Md.

The family offers a special thanks to the oncology group at Memorial Hospital in Marysville for their kind care and friendship over the last three years.

Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 14, 2020.
