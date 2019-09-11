|
GENEVA – Judith Ann McNaney "Mama Judy," 74, of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina formerly of Geneva entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 13, 2019) at St. Francis de Sales Church. Burial will be in Canoga Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mama Judy's memory may be sent to www.iocdf.org (International OCD Foundation).
Judy was born on April 26, 1945 in Geneva, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Acquilano and Pasquina Nicandri Acquilano. Judy graduated from DeSales High School in the class of 1963. She married the boy next door, Richard Arthur McNaney, on October 15, 1966. They were married for 41 years before Rich passed in 2008.
Before moving to Mt Pleasant in October of 2017, Judy enjoyed her life in Wilson, N.C. She enjoyed the hunt for the perfect object to add to her collections. On any given day you could find her at the antique mall, design shops, Goodwill or the Clothesline, searching for the one thing that would catch her eye. She loved spending time with her friends at the local Starbucks, sipping a cold drink, munching on a bag of popcorn. She loved music and Elvis Presley was her favorite. She often requested "Easy Listening" #848 on the Music Channel. Judy faithfully watched her game shows and you always knew not to call between 7 and 8 p.m. as to not disrupt Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!
Judy continued to enjoy her shows after moving to Mt Pleasant. She had a love of fresh flowers and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that frequented the bird feeders outside her "parlor" window. She affectionately named one crazy squirrel, Clinger, and had a hummingbird friend she called, Uno. She was courageous and kind, loving and beautiful. She always wore a smile on her face and her makeup was on point. "You never know when you might run into someone or be invited for a cup of tea." She was funny, just like her dad. Always had a way of making you laugh with her "Judyisms". "Isn't it funny how you can feel the wind, but you can't see it."
She was simply the best. She was our Mama Judy, our hero.
Judy is survived by brothers Ronald and Daniel (Colleen) Acquilano of Geneva, N.Y.; daughter, Kristine McNaney and son-in-law, Gregory Winch of Mt Pleasant,S.C.; daughter, Jacqueline McNaney and daughter-in-law, Katt Lowe of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; mother-in-law, Iva McNaney of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Diane Allan of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Willam Allan of Lockport, N.Y.; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Predeceased besides her husband and her parents; are father-in-law, Carl McNaney; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Acquilano.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019