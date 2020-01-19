|
NEWARK – Judith ( Judy) Ann Vazquez, 75, died Friday (January 17, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Hospital.
Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday (January 27) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 4 p.m.
Judy was born in Elmira, October 25,1944, daughter of Stanley and Stella Maslinski. She worked at New Cut Co. in Newark and Seneca Foods. She attended Woodlane Community Church. She liked to play bingo.
She is survived by her son, Domingo (Butch) Clydette Gonzalez; and daughter, Rosa Vazquez both of Junius; grandchildren Antonio, Victor, Sierra, Sapphire, Domingo; two great-grandchildren Alex and Elijah.
Judy was predeceased by her husband, Antonio, in December of 2017.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020