JANESVILLE, Wis./GENEVA - Judith L. Jones, 84, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday (November 24, 2020), at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (December 2, 2020), at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jesse Beernink officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Judy was born in Geneva, N.Y. on July 14, 1936, the daughter of A. Glenn and Margaret (Johnston) Rogers. She married Donald S. Jones on June 8, 1974. She worked at Parker Pen for over 20 years working in Foreign Customer Services. She was proud of her up-state New York heritage and she enjoyed returning there frequently, as well as traveling all over with her family. She loved being with her friends, and her family meant the world to her. Over the years, she was active at The Gathering Place and Rotary Gardens. Judy had a strong faith, a positive outlook and was young at heart. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Judy is survived by her three children Linda (Terry) Vaughn of Beloit, Jerry Larsen and Curtis (Nance) Larsen both of Janesville; seven grandchildren Cal (Mandy) Vaughn, Joel Vaughn, Erin (Adam) Juhl, Kyle (Brian Warson) Larsen, Carl Larsen, Stewart (Jewel) Dupre and Jesse (Abby) Dupre; 14 great-grandchildren; four siblings Kandy (Tom) Kappler of Harpursville, N.Y., Joan Elizabeth (Fred) McLean of San Jose, Calif., Jim (Priscilla) Kelso of Mexico, N.Y. and Reid Kelso of Syracuse, N.Y.; and other extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don.
