1/1
Judith L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANESVILLE, Wis./GENEVA - Judith L. Jones, 84, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday (November 24, 2020), at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville.

A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (December 2, 2020), at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jesse Beernink officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Judy was born in Geneva, N.Y. on July 14, 1936, the daughter of A. Glenn and Margaret (Johnston) Rogers. She married Donald S. Jones on June 8, 1974. She worked at Parker Pen for over 20 years working in Foreign Customer Services. She was proud of her up-state New York heritage and she enjoyed returning there frequently, as well as traveling all over with her family. She loved being with her friends, and her family meant the world to her. Over the years, she was active at The Gathering Place and Rotary Gardens. Judy had a strong faith, a positive outlook and was young at heart. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Judy is survived by her three children Linda (Terry) Vaughn of Beloit, Jerry Larsen and Curtis (Nance) Larsen both of Janesville; seven grandchildren Cal (Mandy) Vaughn, Joel Vaughn, Erin (Adam) Juhl, Kyle (Brian Warson) Larsen, Carl Larsen, Stewart (Jewel) Dupre and Jesse (Abby) Dupre; 14 great-grandchildren; four siblings Kandy (Tom) Kappler of Harpursville, N.Y., Joan Elizabeth (Fred) McLean of San Jose, Calif., Jim (Priscilla) Kelso of Mexico, N.Y. and Reid Kelso of Syracuse, N.Y.; and other extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don.

For on-line registry and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved