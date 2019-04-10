Obituary Guest Book View Sign





The family will welcome relative and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday (April 11, 2019) from 4 to 6 p.m. Her Funeral Service will follow at the conclusion of hours. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Those wishing to remember Judy please consider memorial contributions to Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902.



She has born July 14, 1941 in Elmira, N.Y. the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Connely Slavin. Judy was a graduate of Thomas Edison and was employed as a switchboard operator at Hardinge and LeValley. She was a member of the Big Flats American Legion, Lioness and Ladies Elk and enjoyed spending time with her family in the summers on 2721 Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, NY.



Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald L. Austin; sons Ronald (Kelli) Austin Jr. and Brent Austin; grandchildren Ashley (Bryan Wilkinson) and Leslie (Josh Bellows); great-grandchildren Mia, Jordan, Zayne, Zoey, Colsyn, and Brinley and several extended family members.



A special thank you to CareFirst and her private home-care aids.



