There is so much I want to say about Judy. She and I were teaching partners for some years at North St. School in Geneva. She was full of life and had great love for her students and their families. School days were filled with an abundance of smiles and joy as Judy made sure that every child received the very best teaching. As my friend, well, the memories are many and I will always have her in my thoughts. Rest well.

Lynda John

Friend