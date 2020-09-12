1/
Judy A. (Good) Simmers
1947 - 2020
OVID - Judy Simmers, 73, passed away Sunday (September 6, 2020) after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Obeying her wishes there will be no funeral services. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Romulus Music Boosters, RCS Music Boosters, 5705 Rt. 96, Romulus, N.Y. 14541 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate

Judith Ann Simmers was born March 22, 1947, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., to the late Jean and Eugene Good. Though she spent the last 35 years in Ovid she was known to many in the surrounding communites. "Ms. Simmers" taught at North Street Elementary in Geneva for 27 years. She loved every moment of it and spent the majority of those years teaching the fourth grade. Retirement wouldn't diminish this passion either. For several years she was a substitute teacher at South Seneca Elementary and Romulus Central School. Once her grandson, Donovan, began school she became heavily involved in his school activities as well as assisting the teachers in whatever they needed. Judy was always met with a warm welcome as staff had come to rely on her for volunteer work, coordinating various activities, and sometimes just for advice. As a teaching veteran that had seen just about everything there weren't many questions she couldn't answer or at least give insight to.

Later in life she was also a member of the Ladies of the Lakes chapter of the Red Hat Society and possessed a hat for every occasion. Her fellow Red Hatters also recognized her natural role in leadership and elected her "Grand Poohbah" of her chapter. Every now and then she would outfit her family with her favorite hats to give the family dinners some pizazz.

Judy was indeed the matriarch of the family. Though not everyone was blood-related she proved it didn't matter. Not being a wholly biological family meant it was a family by choice and there is no stronger bond than a family that chooses each other above everyone else in the world. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.

Judy is survived by husband, Donald Simmers; daughter, Sue (Richard) Sabol; granddaughter, Desiree (Jim) Jacot; great-grandson, Donovan Simmers; sister, Jane (Bruce) Dannecker; brother, Jack (Sandy) Good; nieces and nephews Katie and Leslie Dannecker, Cara and Jeff Good. Judy also leaves behind numerous friends and students that will always remember the lessons she taught them.

Judy was preceded in death by friends, sisters, and partners in crime - Carol White and Nancy Oldfield.

Final arrangements are in the caring hands of Paul McPherson at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street, Ovid.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 10, 2020
There is so much I want to say about Judy. She and I were teaching partners for some years at North St. School in Geneva. She was full of life and had great love for her students and their families. School days were filled with an abundance of smiles and joy as Judy made sure that every child received the very best teaching. As my friend, well, the memories are many and I will always have her in my thoughts. Rest well.
Lynda John
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 6:10
