Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Judy A. Smith


1948 - 2020
Judy A. Smith Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Judy Smith, 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning (February 14, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (February 24) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring in Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Romulus.

Judy was born December 15, 1948 in Indianapolis, Ind. the daughter of the late Gerald and June (Greene) Carpenter. She enjoyed gardening, worshiping God, cook outs and shopping.

She is survived by her daughters Joei (Robert) Law, Jessie (Joseph) Shulla, Connie (Richard) Minier and Kelly (Baxter) Hendrix; her sisters Doris Gentz and Evelyn (Chuck) Lowe; her brothers Dwight (Martha) Carpenter and James (Cindy) Lanman; her grandchildren Robert Jr., Marshall, Miranda, Julida and Trinity Law, Joseph, Zoe, Brenyn Shulla and Matthew Read, Alexander, Jackson and Maxwell Minier, Zachary and Felicia (Marty Hinckley) Smail and Tiffany Hendrix; great-grandchildren Lillian, Tucker, Trenton, Lincoln, John and Timber; step-father, John (Shari) lanman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis G; her daughter, Pattie Smail; and her son, Jeffery Brown.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
