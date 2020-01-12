|
|
WATERLOO/BINGHAMTON – Judy Wilson, 75, fell into the arms of her Lord, Thursday (January 9, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, with her loving and supporting family by her side.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 18) at the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
Judy's family request memorial contribution be directed to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, New York 13165
Judy was born on September 28, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Mary A. (Jicha) Ziebell. She retired as a secretary at the Social Security Administration in Binghamton, N.Y. After retirement in 2004, after 31 years of serves, she enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her two beloved daughters Melissa (Richard) DeVine and Marcia (Christopher) Balch; beloved grandchildren Damien (Jasmine), and Desmond Lawton, Ryan and Alexander Parks and Meghan, Adriana and Tianna Davy-Balch; her beloved great grandchildren Sofia Shaffer, Eve and Ada Lawton; her sisters Linda Clark and Christine Rickerson; her brothers Dennis (Betty) and Arthur (Tanya) Ziebell, Paul (Cindy) and Jeffrey (Melody) McDonald; her fur baby's whom she adored her cats Milo,Wynnie and Mitsy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy is preceded in death by her brothers Richard Ziebell and Michael and Harold McDonald.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020