Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Judy Ann Cornelius


1951 - 2020
Judy Ann Cornelius Obituary
PENN YAN – Judy Ann Cornelius , age 68, of Penn Yan, formerly of Dundee, N.Y., passed away Saturday (December 28, 2019) at the Homestead in Penn Yan.

Friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 6, 2020) at the Weldon Funeral Home 102 E. Main St. Penn Yan, N.Y. where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 60 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY 10301 or the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Judy was born January 18, 1951 in Penn Yan, N.Y., one of three daughters of the late John H. and Korleen B. (Calhoun) Joyce. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1969. On April 2, 1977 she married the late Donald L. Cornelius Jr. who passed away on Sept. 28, 2013. A lifelong area resident Judy was a former Bus Driver for the Penn Yan School District.

In her spare time she enjoyed baking, especially banana bread and fudge, she loved shopping, plants, and catching up on the latest gossip. But everyone who knew her always knew that a "Reese's Peanut Butter Cup" was the way to her heart.

She loved having her kids and grand-kids around. She loved to just watch them playing, and being children. She found a way to laugh and enjoy them all even though she was sick.

She will be missed by her son, Mark A. (Sharise) Shermer of Penn Yan; two daughters Alicia A. (Holger Muehlhans) Shermer of Conway, S.C., and Randi L. (Michael) Bergstresser also of Penn Yan; four grandchildren Amber (Jason) Cowen, Kaley (Phil Hanlin) Bergstresser, Kyle Bergstresser, and Sam Muehlhans; five great-grandchildren; two sisters Janet (Bill Sergent) Joyce of Stanley, N.Y. and Janine Perry of Penn Yan; mother-in-law Faye Cornelius of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020
