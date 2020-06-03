Judy Ann (Van Cleef) Holland
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS/LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA - Judy Ann Holland (Van Cleef), 82, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Walnut Creek Skilled Nursing Center, Walnut Creek, Calif.

A memorial service is being planned by her family for a later date, in Seneca Falls.

Judy was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on February 2, 1938, to parents Aden (Abe) and Viola Esther (Crane) Van Cleef. She was a 1956 graduate of Mynderse Academy.

Judy was a resident of Livermore, California for many years and was certified by the State of California as a daycare operator. She spent many years caring for children out of her home. She also worked as a home health aide for a number of years.

Judy is survived by her daughters Heidi Holland-Seropian and Mylee Holland (Craig Rodden); her son, Rick Holland; and five grandchildren, all of California; her siblings Louis (Sandra) Van Cleef of Ovid, Janet Daldry of Waterloo, Brenda Egan, Patricia (Raphael) Blevins, and Kim Talomie all of Seneca Falls; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins.

Judy was predeceased by her parents Aden and Esther Van Cleef; grandparents George and Frances Van Cleef, Chester and Alice Crane;brother-in-law, Robert Daldry; and nephew, Louis Van Cleef II.

Please consider leaving a message of condolence for Judy at doranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved