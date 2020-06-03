SENECA FALLS/LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA - Judy Ann Holland (Van Cleef), 82, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Walnut Creek Skilled Nursing Center, Walnut Creek, Calif.
A memorial service is being planned by her family for a later date, in Seneca Falls.
Judy was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on February 2, 1938, to parents Aden (Abe) and Viola Esther (Crane) Van Cleef. She was a 1956 graduate of Mynderse Academy.
Judy was a resident of Livermore, California for many years and was certified by the State of California as a daycare operator. She spent many years caring for children out of her home. She also worked as a home health aide for a number of years.
Judy is survived by her daughters Heidi Holland-Seropian and Mylee Holland (Craig Rodden); her son, Rick Holland; and five grandchildren, all of California; her siblings Louis (Sandra) Van Cleef of Ovid, Janet Daldry of Waterloo, Brenda Egan, Patricia (Raphael) Blevins, and Kim Talomie all of Seneca Falls; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins.
Judy was predeceased by her parents Aden and Esther Van Cleef; grandparents George and Frances Van Cleef, Chester and Alice Crane;brother-in-law, Robert Daldry; and nephew, Louis Van Cleef II.
Please consider leaving a message of condolence for Judy at doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 8, 2020.