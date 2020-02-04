|
PENN YAN – Judy Anne Patrick, 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday (January 30, 2020) with her family by her side.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (February 15) at St. Francis deSales Church in Geneva. In keeping with Judy's wishes, there will be no other services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to "The Breath of Life Fund, Cleveland Clinic, attn: Marie Budev-A90, 9500 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44195".
Judy was born on June 13, 1957 in Bristol, Pa. to the late Teresa (Furano) Adams and Harley Adams. Judy attended DeSales High School, Class of 1975. In 1982, she graduated from Marion S. Whelan School of Nursing. Judy was a devoted nurse and caregiver for over 30 years. She worked for Finger Lakes DDSO, Happiness House, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Services, and Geneva General Hospital. She enjoyed boating, gardening, and her pets. In 1983, Judy won first place in the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby.
She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Judy took pleasure in attending all of her children's sporting events and school functions. Family meant everything to her.
Judy is survived by her husband of more than 39 years, Thomas A. Patrick of Penn Yan; children Andrea (Tyson) Cain of Mount Gretna, Pa., April (Mark) Beckwith of Shortsville, Laura (Jeff Pigman) Patrick of Geneva, and Joseph (Ally Moore) Patrick of Dundee; grandson, River Cain of Mount Gretna, Pa.; siblings Harold (Shirley) Adams of Midlothian Texas, Janine Coonce of Hanover Pa., and Gregory (Brenda) Adams of Myrtle Beach S.C.; nieces and nephew Carly (Zakaria) Ghofal Tadloui of Fez Morocco, Ericka Adams and Bradley Adams of Myrtle Beach S.C.; several other in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Edward and Mary (Mungo) Furano.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020