NEWARK – Judy E. Jarzynka, 63, died December 7, 2019 at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (December 10), at the Schulz-Pusateri funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark.
Services will be held on Wednesday (December 11) at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.
Judy was born in Newark on August 6, 1956 to Gerald and Helen (Craig) Tyler. She worked in the Wayne County Clerk's office for 12 years, also at Armstrong Senior Living, for eight years, as a activity director.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard, of Newark, they would have celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday; two daughters Jennifer Marker of Newark, and Jamie (Mathew) DeMeyer of Newark; two brothers Jerry (Linda) Tyler of Clyde, and Phil (Audrey) Tyler of Baldwinsville; one sister, Janet (Pete) Pellicano of Newark; four grandchildren Kayla, Karinna, Hailey, and Jace.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019