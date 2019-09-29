|
|
Judy Odell Marvin, age 70, passed peacefully at her home with family and friends at her side after a courageous three-year medical battle.
There will be a private celebration of Judy's life.
Judy lived for 21 years in the area of Sodus, N.Y., and after marrying her soulmate Bill Marvin, she moved to Florida where she resided for the remainder of her life. A graduate of Chamberlain College in Boston, she majored in retail advertising and held many jobs in her chosen field until changing careers and working for the Florida State Department of Education. After serving as a director at a private college, Judy launched her own company, Helping Hands, to help meet the needs of senior citizens.
Judy loved, first and foremost, her beloved husband, Bill. She also loved to laugh, enjoy the outdoors, and travel. She visited more than 70 national parks and monuments and traveled extensively to the farthest corners of the world rafting, canoeing and hiking as often as possible. Judy found great joy in decorating her home for all the holidays and seasons, especially Christmas, and in the last few years of her life, also enjoyed many trips to her local pool. She was honored to be named a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow.
One of Judy's favorite things to do was to play practical jokes on her friends. Her sense of humor, fun, and love for a good joke were with her to the very end, as she pulled off her last practical joke while in home hospice care. With family and friends surrounding her, she gasped, threw her hands in the air and said, "Boo! I just wanted to make you laugh one last time."
Judy leaves behind her husband, Bill, and numerous friends and family members who loved her dearly.
She would wish for everyone to remember her for her love of life, her love of friends, and her love of laughter.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019