GENEVA – Jule A. Dolan, 64 of Castle St. passed away in her home on Wednesday (June 17, 2020).There will be no prior calling hours.A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (June 23) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. The Rev. James Fennessy will officiate.Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice, Wayne County Humane Society or to the ALS Foundation.Jule was born in Batavia, N.Y. and has resided in Geneva for the past 30 years. She was the daughter of Carol Francis Rowcliffe and the late Donald Rowcliffe. She was the Business manager for the Finger Lakes Radio Group for several years in Geneva. Jule loved spending time on Seneca Lake on the boat and at the cottage. She regularly filled her home with friends and a surplus of food to celebrate any occasion. She loved to read, knit, laugh and enjoy all that the Finger Lakes has to offer. She went above and beyond for everyone she knew and loved. She will always be remembered as the best wife, mother, friend and grandmother.She is survived by her loving husband, John Dolan; her mother, Carol Rowcliffe of Batavia; her son, Sean (Lydia) Dolan of Rochester; and her daughter, Jaime (Max) Klein of Columbus, Md.; her brothers Timothy (Sandy) Rowcliffe of Batavia, Garth Rowcliffe of Elba and Dan (Alice) Virginia Beach, Va.; her sisters Lori (Mike) Cleveland of Batavia and Kate (Jim) Warrenton of Lancaster; her grandson, Benjamin Klein; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and her beloved dog, Oreo.