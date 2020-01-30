|
|
WATERLOO/SENECA FALLS – Julia A. Ludovico, 90, 0f Main St., Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (January 26, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, N.Y.
At the convenience of the family, a memorial service for Julia will be held this summer. There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to Ludovico Sculpture Trail, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 164, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Although Julia was born in Moravia, N.Y., the daughter of the late Henry and Clara (Payne) Andrews, she resided most of her life in the Waterloo/Seneca Falls area. She was valedictorian of her Moravia High school graduating class and attended secretarial school in Syracuse, N.Y. She was secretary and vice-president of F.J.L., Inc., and owned and operated the Seneca Falls Laundromat for many years. She had been a bowler, a member of the Seneca Falls Country Club, and a member of the Buckskin Bowmen Archery Club in Waterloo, also serving on that board. She was an avid reader. Together with her late husband, Frank, she donated the property for the Ludovico Sculpture Trail in Seneca Falls.
She is survived by four daughters Claire Ludovico and her husband, Thomas DeLuca of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Aimee (William) Korinek of Jensen Beach, Fla., Lenore (Frederick) McGee of Rochester, N.Y., Stacie (Michael) Cook of Waterloo, N.Y.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Dorothy (William) Parsons of Throop, N.Y.; one brother, Albert (Emma) Andrews of Port Byron, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Ludovico, who died April 12, 2009 after 60 years of marriage.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Julia at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020