WATERLOO–Julia Lohr Bowen died on Monday (June 3) at Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan following a brief illness.



A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday (June 15) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Stark St., Waterloo.



She was born in Geneva August 17, 1941 to Ruth (Edgett) and James Lohr. She grew up in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1959. Julie loved the Finger Lakes, having spent every summer since childhood swimming, diving, and frolicking in Cayuga Lake at the family cottage of her grandfather, the late Bert Edgett.



Julie loved music; especially drum corps, rock and roll, musical theater, and hometown parades. She also enjoyed movies, especially old black and white ones were her favorites; if they had happy endings.



In her teens, Julie worked as a waitress and then worked at Willard Hospital as a patient aide. She later worked several years at Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester N.Y.; met and married Glenn Richard Bowen in 1965 and by 1967 they were blessed with two loving daughters. The family relocated to Massachusetts where Dick's work took them.



Julie and the girls returned to Waterloo in 1974, where she returned to work for the state at Newark Development Center and at state run community residences in Waterloo until her retirement.



Julie is survived by daughters Audra Bailey of Waterloo, and Valerie (Tim) Austin of Farmington N.Y.; grandchildren Kari Bailey, Glenn Austin, and Bethany Austin; a brother, Wayne (Joyce) Lohr of Seneca Falls; maternal aunt, Margaret Velte of Exton Pa.; and several cousins; nieces; nephews; and a sizeable group of loving friends.



She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Connie Lemieux; and a grandson, James Bailey.



Arrangements are by Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home, Victor, N.Y.