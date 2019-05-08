LODI/HECTOR - Julia C. "Julie" Clawson, age 74, lifetime resident of the Lodi and Hector areas, passed away peacefully at the Pathway Home on May 6, 2019



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (May 15) at the Lodi Historical Society Building, 2162 Grove Street in Lodi.



Kindly consider a donation in Julie's memory to the Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or Backbone History Group, PO Box 62, Trumansburg, NY 14886.



Julie was born in Ithaca on April 24, 1945, a daughter of the late William J. and Elizabeth (Updike) Simmons. She was a 1963 graduate of Trumansburg High School. Julie was married to Theodore Clawson on November 9, 1963 and in 1979, they made their family home in Lodi. Julie was the office manager for Dr. Shern Hart's medical practice in Trumansburg for over 33 years. Julie was actively involved in the Lodi Historical Society, Backbone Ridge Historical Group and had served as the Lodi Town Historian, and did extensive research of family history and genealogy.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ted Clawson of Lodi; her sons Jay Clawson of Ithaca and Kyle (Meredith) Clawson of Hector; grandchildren Gillian and Broden Clawson; siblings Charles "Ed" (Sue) Simmons of Tennessee, Hester Covert of Ithaca, Robin Updike of Interlaken, and Noel, Ina Jo, Lylia Lee of her husband's family.



The family wishes to express gratitude to Shannon of Lifetime Care Hospice and the Staff of Pathway Home.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019