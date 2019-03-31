Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Bennett. View Sign

GENEVA/WATERLOO – June M. Bennett, 81, passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Highland Hospital with her loving family by her side, after an extended illness.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (April 6) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sunday (April 7) at the funeral home. Bruce Dibble, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD, 20852-9813.



June was born April 4, 1937, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the daughter of Albert and Myrtle Green Chrysler. She attended Waterloo High School. She retired after 25 years of employment with Parker Hannifin in Clyde, N.Y. June enjoyed volunteering. She would visit local nursing homes with her grandchildren and sing entertaining the residents. June will be well remembered for singing with the String Dusters Band for about 25 years, Double JJ, and the last band was Donnie Wickhum and the Southern Sounds. June was the NYS State Fair Champion three years in a row as a Yodeler. She was also a 4-H leader in Seneca County for many years. June was also a polished Square Dance Caller.



She is survived by her significant other, Lawrence Edington of Geneva; children, Julia Ticconi of Waterloo, N.Y., June "Peanut" Moore of Chicago, IL, Walter Bennett, Jr. of Waterloo, N.Y., Joni (Daniel) Dibble of Waterloo, N.Y., Wayne (Patti) Bennett of Brockport, N.Y., Wesley Bennett of Geneva, N.Y., Wade (Tracy) Bennett of Waterloo, N.Y., Joelle "Jojo" (Eric) Butler of Sodus, N.Y.; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, siblings, Edward Cooley of Waterloo, Sandra Fritz of Clare, MI, Thomas (Marion) Cooley of Waterloo, N.Y., Walter Cooley of Waterloo, N.Y., Albert (Donna) Cooley of Newark, N.Y., Clifford (Jane) Cooley of North Rose, N.Y., Denise Cooley of Waterloo, N.Y., and Jack (Leigh Ann) Cooley of Oswego, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.



June was predeceased by her daughter, April Bennett; father, Albert Chrysler; step-father, Lewis Cooley; mother, Myrtle Chrysler Cooley; and daughter-in-law, Margaret "Mickie" Bennett.



