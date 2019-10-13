|
|
GENEVA- June M. Brown 75, of Emily St., passed away on Thursday (October 10, 2019) in Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, on Friday (October 18) p.m. Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (October 19) in the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's Education Fund.
June was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Rose Davoli Brown. She was a graduate of Geneva High School Class of 1962 and got her bachelor degree from Nazareth College.
She was a school teacher for over 30 years starting at St. Francis de Sales School and taught at St. Francis/St. Stephen's School for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her sister, Vivian (Richard ) DiCicca of Geneva; her niece, Christine Brown, and her nephews Todd and Edward Brown, Philip (Jennifer Farrell) DiCicca of West LaFayette, Ind., Richard (Damaris Henlon) DiCicca of Ft. Lauderdale. Fla. and Michael DiCicca of New York; her great nieces and nephews whom she treated as grandchildren Luca, Lily, Richard and Thomas; several cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers Roy and Leslie Brown.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019