Justin Jerome Adams
PENN YAN – Justin Jerome Adams, 74, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (August 1) in Benton Cemetery.

At this time we are only holding a graveside service. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Yates County 1216 Route 14A, P.O. Box 12. Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Jud was born in Penn Yan on May 23, 1946 to Jerome J Adams and Ruth (Bentley) Adams. He graduated Penn Yan Academy in 1964. After high school he attended Alfred State for a year before he joined the United States Navy. He served from 1967 to 1971 as a Seabee. Jud was highly commended for his role as Construction Electrician Crew Chief and then later as Chief Electrician. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy he went on to be an electrician with IBEW Local 840 where he retired in 2010 from O'Connell Electric Co as General Foreman. In his spare time, Jud liked to tinker on the family farm. He had many projects with his tractors and classic cars throughout the years. You would most often find him either at an auction or at Morgan's deli with a coffee cup or Pepsi in his hand.

Jud is survived by his sister, Claudia (Dale) Steadman; his daughters Nicole (Mike) McGinnis, Julie (Reggie) Hynes, Christy Jude Adams; his son, James (Jamie) Adams; he was UP Papa to Adam (Nicole) McGinnis, Ryan McGinnis, Reid and Garrett Hynes, Jamison, Easton, and Maci Adams; his pup, Boo; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Jerome J Adams; mother, Ruth B. Adams; brother, Brian L. Adams.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Benton Cemetery
