Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman
CLYDE - Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday (September 10, 2020).

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (September 14) at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.

For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent to: Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman, c/o Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde NY 14433.

Kaitlyn was born in Newark, N.Y. on January 27, 1995 the daughter of Ivan and Laurie Swarthout Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School, Class of 2013.

She is survived by her two children Lincoln Morales and Oaklyn Zimmerman; parents Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman; two sisters Kelsey and Alyisa Zimmerman; two brothers Shawn (Leandra) Zimmerman and Austin Zimmerman; three nieces and nephews Aria and Odin Zimmerman and Ethan Coon; her grandparents; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements were entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-2021
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
So sorry your family is going through this,Them poor kids now with no mommy,It's sad,I hope kait is at piece now.Thoughts&prayers to you all and hugs to them kids. again so sorry for your family having to go through this.
Lorna Lyman
Friend
