CLYDE - Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday (September 10, 2020).



Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (September 14) at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.



For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent to: Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman, c/o Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde NY 14433.



Kaitlyn was born in Newark, N.Y. on January 27, 1995 the daughter of Ivan and Laurie Swarthout Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School, Class of 2013.



She is survived by her two children Lincoln Morales and Oaklyn Zimmerman; parents Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman; two sisters Kelsey and Alyisa Zimmerman; two brothers Shawn (Leandra) Zimmerman and Austin Zimmerman; three nieces and nephews Aria and Odin Zimmerman and Ethan Coon; her grandparents; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Arrangements were entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store