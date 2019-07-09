BRANCHPORT– Kaley Rose Leid, 7 days old, entered her Eternal Rest on July 5, 2019.
Friends and Family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (July 11) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, N.Y.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 12) at the Benton Fire Hall. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Branchport Cemetery, with Nelson Leid and Ammon Martin as Pall Bearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Golisano Children's Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642; or to the Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship, 4372 Rte. 364, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Kaley Rose is survived by her parents Alvin S. Leid and Lillian R. Martin Leid; five siblings Joan, Shane, Logan, Austin and Carson; paternal grandparents Harvey and Minerva Leid of Penn Yan; maternal grandparents Aaron and Lena Martin of Penn Yan; paternal great-grandmother, Esther Snyder of Penn.; aunts and uncles Leon and Dorcas Leid, Ruth Ann and Stephen Sauder, Edna Mae and Luke Ray Horst, Harvey and Ellen Leid, Mary Ellen and John Ivan Hoover, Rachel and Jason Hoover, Nelson Leid, Rosella and Isaac Hurst, Joanne and Luke Zimmerman, Reuben and Annetta Martin, Aaron Eugene and Kathy Martin, Lavon and Linda Martin, Vernon and Darla Martin, Ammon Martin and Christopher Martin; and many cousins.
