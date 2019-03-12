NORTH CHILI–Karen A. Miles passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019) at age 80.



Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Service to follow 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment at North Chili Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



Karen was a RN at Monroe Community Hospital for over 10 years, faithful member and volunteer at Penn Yan Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered for the Office of the Aging in Yates County and she adored her grandchildren.



Survived by her children Rick Miles, Ellen Miles and Jennifer (Robert) Chambers; grandchildren Ryan and Olivia; nieces, nephew, several cousins and dear friends.



Predeceased by husband, George.