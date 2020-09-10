NEWARK - Karen A. Russell, died Monday (September 7, 2020) at Highland Hospital.Friends may call from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 12) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.Memorials in her name may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224m Fair St., Newark, N.Y. 14513 or to Wayne ARC 150 Van Buren St., Newark, N.Y. 14513.Mrs. Russell was born on April 25, 1947 in Rochester, N.Y. the daughter of Kenneth and Alice Toole Heintz. She was a 1965 graduate of the Nazareth Academy. She was a Care Coordinator at Wayne ARC. In her retirement she was a crossing guard at Lincoln School and in the summer she worked at the Canal Visitors Center in Newark. She loved her community and dedicated her time to make it better.Karen is survived by a son, Jack Russell of Newark; a daughter, Tammy (Anna Dellapenta) Russell of Tenn.; three sisters Lisa Buckert, Laura Laurer, Margaret Contestabile; two brothers Peter and Mark Heintz.She was predeceased by her husband, Terry "Pepper" Russell; a brother, Kenneth Heintz; and her parents.