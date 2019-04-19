Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GENEVA - Karen A. DeVaney, age 77, a beloved mother, grandmother and wife passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (April 22, 2019) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 Main Street, Geneva. A funeral mass celebrating her life will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at St. Stephen's Church, 48 Pulteney St., Geneva. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Saint Marys Cemetery, County Road 6, Geneva.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to the , , St. Francis-St. Stephen's School or Our Lady of Peace Parish.



Karen was born May 14, 1941, in Geneva, New York. She was the daughter of Matthew and Mary McCusker. She attended St. Francis/St. Stephen's Schools and was a 1960 graduate of DeSales High School. On May 22, 1965, she married her husband of almost fifty-four years Thomas P. DeVaney. She worked at Key Drugs, Geneva General Hospital and babysat in her home for several children over a twenty-year period. Karen was all about her family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with and support her daughters and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness, warm heart and loving personality who cherished and valued her family and friends. She enjoyed music, dance recitals and attending shows at the Merry-Go-Round Theater. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She played an active role in the founding of the Geneva Girls Little League. She was an avid sports fan and was often seen cheering at various sporting events.



Karen is survived by her loving husband, Thomas P. DeVaney; her daughters Charmaine (Daniel) Gallagher of Geneva, Stephanie (Jeffery) Nowak of Pennsylvania, Babette (Stanley) McCulloch of Geneva, Krista (James) Mager of New Jersey; her beloved grandchildren Daniel Gallagher, Thomas and Alison Nowak, Caroline and Clare McCulloch, Julia, Kate, Sophie and Ellie Mager; brother, James McCusker; sister and brother-in-law Maureen and John Smead, several cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents Matthew and Mary McCusker, Karen was predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Margret McCusker, Donald and Margret Mary McCusker; sister and brother-in-law Charmaine and David Bradley; sister-in-law, Babette McCusker.



181 North Main Street

Geneva , NY 14456

