Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
Karen Culver Morse


1950 - 2020
Karen Culver Morse Obituary
SENECA FALLS/HiIMROD/DUNDEE – Karen Culver Morse, age 69, of Seneca Falls, formerly of Yates County, N.Y. died unexpectedly Monday (February 24, 2020) at home.

Honoring her wishes there are no prior calling hours.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Her Life at 3 p.m. Sunday (March 1) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee with Pastor Valerie Lerch officiating.

Inurnment will be in Grove Mount Cemetery, in Himrod, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 60 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY 10301.

Karen was born March 16, 1950 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edward Lewis and Juanita Alena (Hopkins) Culver. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1968. She continued her education after raising her family graduating in 1994, with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Finger Lakes Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Karen was a former owner of Long Bow Mobile Home Park, and the Showboat Motel both in Himrod, N.Y. She was a member of the Himrod Community Church, and had also attended Penn Yan First Baptist Church; she was also a former member of the "Varitones" of Penn Yan.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Denise M. (John) Hand of Greenville, S.C.; two sons Raymond H. Broome Jr. of Baltimore, Md. and Andrew J. (Megan) Scheg of Oswego, N.Y.; six grandchildren Jessica, Danielle, Autumn, Elizabeth, Trey, and Jade; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Barry) Carroll of Bridgewater, Va.; one niece; and one nephew.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Broome Sr. in 1976.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
