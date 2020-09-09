WATERLOO - Karen J. Smith (Spillane) passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, at home on September 4, 2020, with her family at her side.



A celebration of Karen's life will be held on a day and time to be determined by the family. A Private graveside service will also be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, N.Y. in her name.



Karen was born on August 30, 1965 in Auburn, N.Y. She graduated from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, N.Y. in 1984 and Cayuga County Community College in 1988.



She was most recently employed at the Ontario ARC as a Job Skills Coach, where her bond with her participants was an added joy in her life. She was also employed by the Seneca ARC, Sketchers in Junius, and the Red Barn in Seneca Falls.



Karen never met a doggie she didn't love. Often referring to herself as "Lady" to her four-legged friends. She would be a magnet, drawing all of them in for a hug, kiss, or treat. Her dog, "Kermit" of six years was loved most of all and was always by her side, including when she passed. Her annual trips to Alexandria Bay with the "A-Bay Girls", (Mary, Deb, and Carol), were a cherished escape from the rest of the world. Able to make anyone laugh, she was quick with "one-liners" or a joke to alleviate the reality of the current situation. She was a proud member of the North Seneca Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed gathering with her "Club" family for a fundraiser, celebration, or some good food.



She loved the New York Mets, New York Giants and Tim McGraw concerts.



Survived by one son, Shawn Spillane, of Liverpool, N.Y.; three brothers James (Elizabeth) Smith of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Michael of Waterloo, N.Y., and Leonard (Crystal) of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two sisters Kim (Tony) Jackson of Warner Robbins, Ga., and Lisa Russell of Waterloo, N.Y.; one Uncle, Joseph R. Thomas of Waterloo, N.Y.; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

