Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Karen M. Austin

Karen M. Austin Obituary
GENEVA – Karen M. Austin, 58, of Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (February 7) in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. Fabriela Rivera will officiate. After the service there will be a celebration of Karen's life at the Faith Community Church 90 Lewis St., Geneva.

A graveside service will be in the Spring in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.

Karen was born in Phelps, N.Y. on March 28, 1961.

She left behind her soulmate, Douglas Barrett; two daughters Christine Austin, and Amanda Chilson; her son, Kyle Wernie Roger Chilson; her brothers Chuck Austin, Brian Conklin, Kenny Austin, Kevin Austin and Don Austin; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and family friend, Sarah Snyder.

She took her last ride to be with her parents and two siblings.

Those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
