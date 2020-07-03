1/
Karen Rose "Susie" Quillen
1947 - 2020
WATERLOO/PALM BAY - Karen Rose "Susie" Quillen, 73, of Palm Bay, Fla. and formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Friday (June 26, 2020) at Palm Bay Community Hospital after her battle with cancer.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, funeral services and internment will be held at the Canoga Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y., at the convenience of the family, and no calling hours will be held.

Karen was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on February 4, 1947 to the late Seeley and Dolly (Clair) Deal. She spent a significant part of her life in the Waterloo/Seneca Falls area before moving to Florida in 2000, first in Gulf Breeze, then settling in Palm Bay where she worked as a Certified Nurses Aide. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, cooking and baking, especially during the holidays.

She is survived by her companion, Alex Homery of Palm Bay, Fla.; three sons Patrick (wife Christine) Moylan of Auburn, N.Y., Thomas (companion Jamie Sue) Moylan of Florence, Colo., David Moylan of Waterloo, N.Y.; daughter, Rebecca Quillen of Seneca Falls, N.Y. "Susie" also had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, "Susie" was predeceased by her late husband, Theodore Quillen; her brother, Seeley "Butch" Deal; sisters Phyllis Deal, Lucille Phillips; and granddaughter Devon Susie Moylan.

Condolences can be sent to the care of Patrick Moylan, 222 North Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2224. Condolences www.afcfcare.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
