NORFOLK, Va./SENECA FALLS - Karen (Kalina) Wombacker, 66, passed away at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond, Va. on September 22, 2020.
Calling hours for Mrs. Wombacker will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 15 at Doran Funeral Home in Seneca Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 16 St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen Wombacker's honor may be sent to the Seneca Falls Music Boosters: Seneca Falls Music Boosters c/o Deb Corsner, Secretary 68 Green Street Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Karen (Kalina) Wombacker was born May 7, 1954 in Seneca Falls, N.Y. to Joseph and Frances Kalina. She had a passion for music that she pursued throughout her life. As an accomplished baritone and French horn player, she often participated in community bands throughout the Finger Lakes region. This was a passion she passed on to her children, who all were actively involved in the arts. Karen was also a dedicated and passionate nurse for 42 years at several hospitals, as well as the Seneca County Health Department. Indeed, she cherished the life-long friendships that she developed with her colleagues.
Mrs. Wombacker also enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She and her husband, Allen, enjoyed attending professional golf tournaments, visiting with family and spoiling their beloved dog, Riley. Karen was also a dedicated mother, grandmother and sister, often traveling to visit with her family that are located all over the country. She loved a good laugh, tasty food, and big hugs. Her infectious smile will surely be missed.
Mrs. Wombacker is survived by her husband, Allen of Norfolk, Va,; daughter, Ms. Rachel Donahue of Norfolk, Va.; two sons and their spouses, Mr. Brian and Mrs. Cara DeAngelo of Bennington, Vt., Dr. Gregory and Mrs. Dawn DeAngelo of Highland, Calif.; two brothers and their spouses, Mr. John and Mrs. Jamie Kalina of Osteen, Fla., Mr. Michael and Mrs. Carol Kalina of Monroe, Wash.; brother-in-law and spouse Mr. Gary and Mrs. Louise Wombacker of Solvay, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.
