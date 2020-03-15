Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496

Karl Deeds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Deeds Obituary
WATERLOO – Karl Deeds, 56, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (March 17) at Mull Funeral Home.

Funeral Service and burial are private.

Karl was born July 24, 1963 in Yuba City, Calif., the son of the late Clyde L. and Margaret S. (Taylor) Deeds. For the last six plus years he worked at Seneca Foods in Geneva.

He enjoyed watching all sports programs and played online golf with his brother and cousins.

He is survived by his partner, of 23 years, Jo Ann (Minguez) Peters; his sisters Kathleen (L.C.) Sutter and Barbara Villanueva; his brother, Douglas (Susan) Deeds; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -