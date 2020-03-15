|
WATERLOO – Karl Deeds, 56, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (March 17) at Mull Funeral Home.
Funeral Service and burial are private.
Karl was born July 24, 1963 in Yuba City, Calif., the son of the late Clyde L. and Margaret S. (Taylor) Deeds. For the last six plus years he worked at Seneca Foods in Geneva.
He enjoyed watching all sports programs and played online golf with his brother and cousins.
He is survived by his partner, of 23 years, Jo Ann (Minguez) Peters; his sisters Kathleen (L.C.) Sutter and Barbara Villanueva; his brother, Douglas (Susan) Deeds; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020