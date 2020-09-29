NEWARK - Karl Douglas Chandler, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday (September 26), at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y. after a long illness with dementia, and most recently, cancer.A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (October 3) at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 401 South Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, we ask that gifts be made in Karl's name to the Laurel House or the Wayne County Nursing Home.Born on February 24, 1930 in Pickleville, also known as East Williamson, N.Y., Karl was the son of Fred R. and Bessie Viola (De May) Chandler.Karl married Anna Bailey in 1965, and in their marriage of 55 years, the couple raised a daughter, Karla, and son, Fred.A 1948 graduate of Sodus High School in Sodus, N.Y., Karl served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning to the States, Karl attended Cortland State University in Cortland, N.Y. Later he worked for many years at Ridge Utilities in Irondequoit, N.Y. Subsequently he was employed by EGG Wright Components in Phelps, N.Y., and Ultra Life, NAFCO, and Newcut in Newark.Golf was great pastime for Karl. A long-time member at the Newark Country Club, he loved Wednesday evenings and weekend mornings on the links. An Elks Club member, in recent years he enjoyed a traditional noon-time repast with fellow Elks. He also was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Always a reader, he was fond of newspapers, and it was common to have the Democrat and Chronicle, the Finger Lakes Times, and the Sunday New York Times around the house. Karl was a devoted New York Football Giants and New York Yankees fan, and he always admired Lou Gehrig, the Yankee's Iron Horse. He also pulled for the Syracuse Orange. A favorite memory for him was to have seen Jim Brown, the Hall of Fame running back, play both football and lacrosse at Syracuse. With his wife, Anna, he was a parishioner at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Newark.Karl is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Karla Masters (Ryan Mach), of Kensington, Md.; son, Fred (Jennifer Jaquin), of Washington, DC; and three grandchildren Piper Mach, Tabitha Chandler, and Graham Chandler.Preceding him in death were his six siblings John Chandler, Howard Chandler, Martha Peck, Virginia Corteville, Paul Chandler, and Irma Viglino.