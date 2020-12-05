1/
Karl L. vonHahmann
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Karl L. vonHahmann, 56, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) following a four-year courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.

At Karl's request, there will be no formal services and his family will memorialize him at a family gathering next summer.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Karl's memory to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, PO Box 516 Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or visit www.pathwayhome.org/donate

Karl was born on April 24, 1964 in Cobleskill, N.Y., the eldest son of Milton and Louise vonHahmann. After graduation from Romulus Central School, he earned his Associates Degree in agricultural engineering from SUNY Morrisville and then joined the family business at Finger Lakes Tractor/Empire Tractor in Waterloo, where he worked for over 30 years. He was most recently employed in sales as a territory manager for Land Pride, based out of Salina, Kan.

Besides being the best Papa Bear there was, he loved rooting for the NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, hanging out and tinkering in his barn, and camping with his family.

Karl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy; his daughters Cortney (Reik Laubenstein) of Berlin, Germany, who are expecting his first granddaughter later this winter, and Danielle (Kyle Christie) of Farmington; his parents Milton and Louise vonHahmann of Ovid; brothers Bryan (Sherri) vonHahmann of Medford, N.J. and Kraig (Jill) vonHahmann of Ovid; his in-laws Jesse (Laura) Jolly of Geneva; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Yvonne) Jolly of Geneva; his paternal aunts Hazel and Gail vonHahmann; nieces and nephews Adam, Jake, Leah, Tori, Taylor (Sam Rollo) and Paige; and his loyal German Shephard, Diesel.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Covert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved