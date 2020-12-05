GENEVA - Karl L. vonHahmann, 56, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) following a four-year courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.
At Karl's request, there will be no formal services and his family will memorialize him at a family gathering next summer.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Karl's memory to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, PO Box 516 Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or visit www.pathwayhome.org/donate
Karl was born on April 24, 1964 in Cobleskill, N.Y., the eldest son of Milton and Louise vonHahmann. After graduation from Romulus Central School, he earned his Associates Degree in agricultural engineering from SUNY Morrisville and then joined the family business at Finger Lakes Tractor/Empire Tractor in Waterloo, where he worked for over 30 years. He was most recently employed in sales as a territory manager for Land Pride, based out of Salina, Kan.
Besides being the best Papa Bear there was, he loved rooting for the NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, hanging out and tinkering in his barn, and camping with his family.
Karl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy; his daughters Cortney (Reik Laubenstein) of Berlin, Germany, who are expecting his first granddaughter later this winter, and Danielle (Kyle Christie) of Farmington; his parents Milton and Louise vonHahmann of Ovid; brothers Bryan (Sherri) vonHahmann of Medford, N.J. and Kraig (Jill) vonHahmann of Ovid; his in-laws Jesse (Laura) Jolly of Geneva; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Yvonne) Jolly of Geneva; his paternal aunts Hazel and Gail vonHahmann; nieces and nephews Adam, Jake, Leah, Tori, Taylor (Sam Rollo) and Paige; and his loyal German Shephard, Diesel.
