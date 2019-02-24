CLYDE - Karolyn G. Miller 65, died on Thursday, (February 21, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karolyn G. Miller.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 27) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesse St., Clyde. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
Karolyn is survived by her husband, Thomas V. Miller Sr.; three step children Thomas Jr., Angelique and Benjamin; a brother, Terry (Valerie) Ihrman Sr. of Marion; two sisters her twin, Marilyn Ihrman of Louisiana and Tina Ihrman of Newark; twelve step-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband, George Albert.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Baris Funeral Home.
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-2021
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019