GENEVA – Katherine J. Kane, age 65, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Friday (November 22, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
There are no calling hours.
Private funeral services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Kathy was born on June 15, 1954, in Geneva, the daughter of the late Theodore W. and Shirley Harrison Kane. She was a graduate of Geneva High School class 1973 and the Marion S. Whelan School of Nursing. Kathy started her working career in home health care doing private duty before working for many years at the Finger Lakes Times and finished her career at Zoto's. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Kathy is survived by her sisters Candee (Jim) Trickler of Geneva and Suzanne (Ken) Deisenroth of Palmyra; nieces and nephews Michelle (Dan) Naeye, Jeffrey (Nicole) Trickler, Bryan Trickler, Amy (Josh) Bossard, Jim (Mary Beth) Alexander, Joshua (Carrie) Deisenroth and Sarah (Rob) deGrandpre; great-nieces and nephews Tayler, Alex and Jordan Naeye, Cooper and Nicholas Trickler, Jacob Trickler, Parker and Emma Bossard, Samantha and Sophia Alexander, Cole and Olympia Deisenroth, Trey and Cade deGrandpre.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019