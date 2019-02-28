Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Lena (Warner) Rivera. View Sign

PENN YAN - Katherine Lena (Warner) Rivera, 82, of North Main Street, Penn Yan, passed away Jan. 31, 2019, in Herndon, Va., surrounded by her children.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 13, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. in Penn Yan at the American Legion.



The family requests no flowers. Donations can be made to Capital Caring Hospice of Northern Virginia or . Cards can be sent to any one of her children and will be brought to the Celebration of Life.



Kathy was born in Keesville N.Y. on October 11, 1936, the 10th of 12 and final surviving child to William and Lena (Duell) Warner. Kathy was active in Yates County Junior Football and the VFW and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed being with her family at home and on trips, trips to the casino to play the slot machines and playing bingo at Turning Stone in Rome N.Y. and seeing her great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her children Cheryl Rivera, Alberto J. (Leesa) Rivera, Delores Rivera, Lydia Rivera and Andrew Rivera; grandchildren Bryan Robertson, Justin (Monica) Rivera, Marie (Matthew) Powers, Alberto J (AJ) Rivera II, Marcus (Alexa) Rivera, David (Ashley) Gheller, Jordan Rivera, Patrick Rivera and Amanda Rivera; her great-grandchildren Nicholas Powers, Carter Rivera, Eleanor Rivera, Aden, Mason, Victoria Gheller and Aurora Spoor as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.



Kathy was predeceased by her cherished husband of 49 years, Alberto Rivera; her parents and brothers and sisters.



