Kathleen A. Nielsen, 60, of Gillett, Pa. passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 8.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday (June 1) at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge from 2 to 5 p.m.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Yates County Humane Society.



Kathleen was born on December 17, 1958 in Penn Yan, N.Y. and was the daughter of Norman and Mary Ann Nielsen. Kathy grew up on Keuka Lake and was an avid skier. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1976 and had a love for the game of basketball. Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed her peaceful neighborhood in Pennsylvania. She spent many years with her fiancé and she enjoyed nothing more than having a cold beer in her hot tub. Kathy was retired from the US Postal Service where she worked for many years.



Kathy is survived by her mother Mary Ann Nielsen of Penn Yan; brother, Brian Nielsen of Penn Yan; sister-in-law, Christine Rose of Penn Yan; nieces Jennifer (John Goodman) Nielsen of Canandaigua and Ashley Nielsen of Penn Yan; great-nephew, Camden Nielsen of Penn Yan; great-niece, Alexis Carroll of Penn Yan; longtime friends and neighbors Bob, Kris, Hannah and William Dibble of Gillett, Pa.; and lifelong family friend, Steve Marchionda.



Kathy was predeceased by her father, Norman Nielsen; brother, Michael Nielsen; and loving fiancé, Lynn Johnson.



