1/
Kathleen Ann Freeland
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – Kathleen Ann Freeland, age 67, died Sunday (August 2, 2020).

The Freeland family invites you to a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (August 8) at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters' Club, 2188 State Rte. 14, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Masks are required to enter the clubhouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society "Happy Tails", 2976 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Kathleen was born January 1, 1953 in Penn Yan, N.Y. to the late Bernard Lawrence Linehan and Elvira Just Linehan. She enjoyed crocheting.

Kathleen is survived by her significant other, Douglas P. Freeland; two sons Paul (Carla) Freeland and Anthony (Tracie) Freeland; three step-children Angela, Joseph, and Jessica Freeland; seven grandchildren Danielle (Jared) Ward, Joshua Freeland, Isabella Freeland, Blake Freeland, Seth McCormick, Christian Freeland and Logan Sowiecki; two great-grandchildren Emily and Gavin Ward; three sisters Susan (Jim) Rowell, Martha Linehan Dinehart and Bernadette (Rick) Schuler; as well as several aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome to send a message of condolence to the Freeland family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Seneca Lake Duck Hunters' Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved