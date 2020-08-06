GENEVA – Kathleen Ann Freeland, age 67, died Sunday (August 2, 2020).



The Freeland family invites you to a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (August 8) at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters' Club, 2188 State Rte. 14, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Masks are required to enter the clubhouse.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society "Happy Tails", 2976 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Kathleen was born January 1, 1953 in Penn Yan, N.Y. to the late Bernard Lawrence Linehan and Elvira Just Linehan. She enjoyed crocheting.



Kathleen is survived by her significant other, Douglas P. Freeland; two sons Paul (Carla) Freeland and Anthony (Tracie) Freeland; three step-children Angela, Joseph, and Jessica Freeland; seven grandchildren Danielle (Jared) Ward, Joshua Freeland, Isabella Freeland, Blake Freeland, Seth McCormick, Christian Freeland and Logan Sowiecki; two great-grandchildren Emily and Gavin Ward; three sisters Susan (Jim) Rowell, Martha Linehan Dinehart and Bernadette (Rick) Schuler; as well as several aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome to send a message of condolence to the Freeland family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store